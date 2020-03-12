Tom Hanks e la moglie positivi al Coronavirus

Redazione
Tom Hanks e la moglie, Rita Wilson, sono risultati positivi al test del Coronavirus. L’attore e la moglie si trovano in Australia per la produzione dell’ultimo film di Baz Luhrman su Elvis Presley. Probabilmente ora tutto il cast del film dovrà rimanere in quarantena.

L’annuncio è arrivato dalla pagina Instagram di Tom Hanks attraverso la pubblicazione di un post: Salve gente. Rita ed io siamo qui in Australia. Ci siamo sentiti un po’ stanchi, raffreddati, con dolori al corpo. Rita aveva dei brividi che andavano e venivano. Anche febbre lieve. Per non rischiare, come oggi risulta essere necessario in tutto il mondo, ci siamo sottoposti al test e siamo stati trovati positivi”.

Tom Hanks ha inoltre fatto sapere ai suoi fan di trovarsi in condizioni abbastanza buone e di essere in isolamento con la moglie, Rita Wilson.

 

 