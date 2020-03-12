Tom Hanks e la moglie positivi al Coronavirus

Tom Hanks e la moglie, Rita Wilson, sono risultati positivi al test del Coronavirus. L’attore e la moglie si trovano in Australia per la produzione dell’ultimo film di Baz Luhrman su Elvis Presley. Probabilmente ora tutto il cast del film dovrà rimanere in quarantena.
L’annuncio è arrivato dalla pagina Instagram di Tom Hanks attraverso la pubblicazione di un post: Salve gente. Rita ed io siamo qui in Australia. Ci siamo sentiti un po’ stanchi, raffreddati, con dolori al corpo. Rita aveva dei brividi che andavano e venivano. Anche febbre lieve. Per non rischiare, come oggi risulta essere necessario in tutto il mondo, ci siamo sottoposti al test e siamo stati trovati positivi”.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
Tom Hanks ha inoltre fatto sapere ai suoi fan di trovarsi in condizioni abbastanza buone e di essere in isolamento con la moglie, Rita Wilson.